Prime Video elevates Padma Kasturirangan to Head of South, India Originals

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios has elevated Padma Kasturirangan to the role of Head of South-India Originals. She has been working with the organisation for the past two years.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Prior to this, she was working as Head of Telugu Originals, India Originals at Prime Video. Kasturirangan is a creative enthusiast, who has created, conceptualised and executed various South Indian Originals on Digital/ OTT platforms.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Tamada Media, Annapurna International School of Film and Media, and more.