Priyanka Khaneja Gandhi joins Amazon as head of Amazon India ads marketing. Before this role, Gandhi spent 16 years at Colgate-Palmolive (India), most recently as director of integrated brand experience.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.



Gandhi is an integrated marketing professional with 25 years of experience in functional leadership roles at Colgate-Palmolive India and leading media & marketing services companies. Her core competencies include integrated marketing communications, digital and ecommerce marketing, media strategy, consumer data and organisation transformation.

Before joining Colgate Palmolive India, she has spent over 9 years in media and communications agencies including Madison Communications, Carat (Dentsu Aegis Network) and more, where she managed and led media accounts like Mondelez, Marico, Godrej, ICICI among others.