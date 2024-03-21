Progility Technologies appoints Julian Wheatland as CEO, sets course for innovation and growth

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
His track record includes roles at SCL Group and Cambridge Analytica, where he led growth and advancements in advertising and analytics.
Progility Technologies, announced the appointment of Julian Wheatland as CEO. Wheatland is relocating from London to Mumbai to take up this position.
With experience spanning three decades in technology, finance, and management, Julian's foresight and leadership prowess are poised to propel the company's growth initiatives forward, positioning Progility as a frontrunner in enterprise technology innovation.
Julian's career includes key roles such as chairman of SCL Group and COO/CFO of the Cambridge Analytica/SCL group of companies, where he led growth and pioneering advances in advertising and data analytics. His tenure as CEO of Hatton International and Cornerstone FS plc cements his reputation for navigating complex markets and driving value for all stakeholders.
Commenting on Julian's appointment, Wayne Bos, the founder of Progility Technologies said, "Julian's remarkable leadership skills combined with his deep industry knowledge make him the perfect fit to lead our company into its next phase of growth."
Julian expressed his excitement about joining Progility and emphasised the company's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. He stated, "I am thrilled to be joining Progility, an established leader in bringing advanced technology solutions to Indian enterprises. I am looking forward to working with Progility's talented team at this exciting time in India, as we look for new markets and press forward on our mission to enable our customers worldwide with innovative technology solutions."
Julian holds a master’s degree in business administration from the Wharton School and a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Leeds, highlighting his expertise and commitment to excellence in various fields.
The appointment of Julian Wheatland as CEO marks a pivotal moment for Progility Technologies. Under his leadership, the company is poised to reach new heights of success by utilising advanced technology to meet the evolving needs of businesses and governments across India. With a focus on collaboration, innovation and customer satisfaction, Progility will redefine the future of enterprise technology under Julian's leadership.