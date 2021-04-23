Prominent broadcast journalist Mugdha Kalra to lead Content Strategy for FLYX

Mugdha Kalra, chief content strategist, FLYX and Bakstage, said, “As a new member of the FLYX and Bakstage family, I am excited to explore the possibilities and tap into the potential that audio streaming spaces present. My endeavour will be to enable people from all walks of life to use the platform to interact, engage and create interesting content. FLYX and Bakstage are young brands that aim to elevate user experience with content as a key cornerstone. We want people to create content for fun and also have the option of taking it more seriously and be able to monetise it too. I call upon storytellers, citizen journalists, activists, musicians, stand up comedians, newsmakers, think tanks to use this platform as their own "