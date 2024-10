Publicis Group promotes Divyesh Gurlani to Senior VP and Business Head- APEX India. Before this role, Gurlani served as vice president of partnerships and investments.

Divyesh took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Gurlani has over two decades of experience in digital media. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Mindshare, Dentsu International, Madhouse, Vserv.mobi, and Glam India.