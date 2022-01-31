Publicis Groupe India appoints Roopesh Pujari as Chief Technology Officer

Roopesh comes with 25 years of IT leadership experience in Product design/development, Core System Transformation, Enterprise Architecture, Program Management, Process Improvement and Services Management across various domains – BFSI, Manufacturing, Consulting, Publishing, Aviation/Airlines, Healthcare. He is a Mechanical engineer from Karnataka university and also a qualified MBA and MS in Strategic Finance from Indiana University, USA. Before joining Publicis Media in March 2019, he had worked extensively both in India and the US with organisations who had Fortune 500 customers across the globe including the likes of Apple, Pfizer, Dell, the US Army, Mondelez, etc. He also has a rich experience in hiring and ramping up teams in both the US and India.