PVR announces appointment of Greg Foster as director

Foster joined IMAX in 2001 and played a key role in building the company’s overall strategy, with a particular emphasis on all global entertainment activities.

“I’m delighted to welcome Greg to our board,” said PVR, CMD, Ajay Bijli. “Greg, a respected global entertainment executive and business adviser, has demonstrated a long-term commitment to PVR and I have valued his advice over the years. I am pleased that his expertise in identifying new opportunities for growth will be a resource for the board. His relationship with filmmakers, studios and exhibitors around the world will be a tremendous asset to developing our future strategies."