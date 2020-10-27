Quick Heal Technologies appoints global experts to accelerate innovation in Cybersecurity

Dr. Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Quick Heal Technologies, said, "We are pleased to welcome two strong and successful leaders who have proven track record of developing next-generation cybersecurity products and solutions globally. The addition of Sanjay and Bibhuti will further accelerate our efforts to strengthen our enterprise security business. We are certain that they will add significant value to Quick Heal Technologies as we continue to innovate and deliver world-class security products and solutions in sync with the ever-evolving and dynamic market expectations.”