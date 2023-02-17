Radhika Mehta appointed as Country Head for HONMA Golf Business, India

Prior to this, she was leading the sports partnerships for ShareChat and Moj apps.
Touché Golf Sports has announced the appointment of Radhika Mehta as Country Head for HONMA Golf Business, India. A sports marketing professional, Radhika has been entrusted with the responsibility to grow the HONMA business in India and make the brand a leader in the golf equipment space.
Radhika has 12 years of experience of brand solutions, marketing, merchandising, PR, and sponsorships. Prior to this, she was leading the sports partnerships for ShareChat and Moj apps, and also worked with the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, MSL Public Relations firm, Asian Tour, and Rishi Narain Golf Management.
“I am happy to have Radhika as a country head - HONMA Golf Business in India. It’s a brand that holds a vital importance in Touche’s portfolio and we are excited that we have a seasoned golf and sports professional to take it into the new era. We have launched a new range of affordable golf products and we hope that Radhika with her insights of the golfing ecosystem of India, will propel the brand to newer heights.” said, Rathan Kumar, Founder & CEO, Touché Golf.