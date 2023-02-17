Radhika Mehta appointed as Country Head for HONMA Golf Business, India

“I am happy to have Radhika as a country head - HONMA Golf Business in India. It’s a brand that holds a vital importance in Touche’s portfolio and we are excited that we have a seasoned golf and sports professional to take it into the new era. We have launched a new range of affordable golf products and we hope that Radhika with her insights of the golfing ecosystem of India, will propel the brand to newer heights.” said, Rathan Kumar, Founder & CEO, Touché Golf.