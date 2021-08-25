Rahul Vaidya joins Rediffusion as Business Lead in Mumbai

He was founder president of the Indore Advertising Agencies Association, Member of Executive Council of the Indore Management Association.
Rahul Vaidya, an industry senior, with over 20 years in advertising, has joined Rediffusion to head ‘Bombay 3’. Rahul is an experiential marketing and communication expert, is driven by entrepreneurship, and specialises in converting strategic inputs into tangible brand performance outcomes. Vaidya started his career as co-founder at Purple Focus - a full service marketing and advertising firm serving clients across the genres, categories and geographies.
On his joining Rediffusion, Rahul Vaidya said, “I am happy to be at Rediffusion, one of India’s iconic advertising brands that has created, nurtured and grown so many of the best brands in the country. I look forward to learning from both clients and peers, and bringing to the table my many years of varied experience for the benefit of my brands”. Rahul has, over the years, worked on Eicher Trucks and Buses, Bajaj Auto, Star TV Network, Tata Indicom, Tata Teleservices, Microsoft Lumia, Nokia Mobiles, BIG Magic, BIG FM, Dainik Bhaskar, Patrika, Naidunia, BSL Suitings besides others.
Welcoming Rahul Vaidya to Rediffusion, Kalyani Srivastava, executive vice president, Rediffusion said, “Rahul brings entrepreneurial energy to our Mumbai office. He has maturity, and exposure across product categories, which we will leverage as an agency. Rahul is being assigned a large basket of brands, and we are confident that he will provide the necessary leadership to the team that works on them.”
Adding his comments, Navonil Chatterjee, joint president, Rediffusion said, “Rahul will be a great resource in our dialogue with’Bharat’. He has had very good exposure to markets outside Metros, and his understanding of the aspirations and ambitions of consumers outside the big cities will be a big help to clients. I welcome him to Rediffusion.”
Rahul Vaidya was founder president of the Indore Advertising Agencies Association, Member of Executive Council of the Indore Management Association & also the CII Young Indians – Indore Chapter.