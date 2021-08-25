Rahul Vaidya joins Rediffusion as Business Lead in Mumbai

On his joining Rediffusion, Rahul Vaidya said, “I am happy to be at Rediffusion, one of India’s iconic advertising brands that has created, nurtured and grown so many of the best brands in the country. I look forward to learning from both clients and peers, and bringing to the table my many years of varied experience for the benefit of my brands”. Rahul has, over the years, worked on Eicher Trucks and Buses, Bajaj Auto, Star TV Network, Tata Indicom, Tata Teleservices, Microsoft Lumia, Nokia Mobiles, BIG Magic, BIG FM, Dainik Bhaskar, Patrika, Naidunia, BSL Suitings besides others.