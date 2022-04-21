Rajashree Maheshwary appointed as President of McLaren Strategic Solutions

Operations division of McLaren Strategic Ventures to be led by experienced executive to drive business acceleration activities.
McLaren Strategic Ventures has announced the appointment of Rajashree Maheshwary, former Executive Partner Gartner, as President McLaren Strategic Solutions, enabling the group to provide a gamut of digital transformation services globally.
McLaren Strategic Ventures is the leading conglomerate that provides an ecosystem for world’s most cutting-edge technology carve-outs, start-ups and JVs with Fortune 500 businesses .
McLaren Strategic Solutions is the operating group of companies comprising Advisory Services, Domain Consulting, Product & Platform Engineering Services, Technology Services, and AI based Chip Design Services.
McLaren Strategic Solutions comprises over 30 digital transformation companies that includes Doran Jones, ClearEye.AI, Atlas Silicon, Reflections Info Systems, MSS advisory to name a few.
Rajashree comes with over two decades of experience in leading technology solutions across North America and APAC in Accenture and other global consulting firms. She holds a bachelors in Computer-Science Engineering with specialization in Machine Learning from University of Washington.
While commenting on the developments, Sajan Pillai, chairman, McLaren Group, said, “As economies are emerging from global pandemic and geo-political instability, corporations are looking for innovative and dynamic digital solutions to address myriad of business & financial opportunities and challenges. MSS is uniquely positioned to bring an array of venture funded digital platforms, solutions and advisory capabilities to the market. Rajashree has the unique combination of global business leadership, deep technology expertise and market know-how to help lead MSS offerings in North America and Emerging Markets.
“I am excited about this opportunity to bring digital solutions and innovations to enterprises globally in a disruptively new way that I haven’t seen before. Having capabilities spanning from advisory services to platform & product engineering, to custom chip design, MSS brings world’s leading digital capabilities and ecosystems under one umbrella for our customers” commented Rajashree on her new role.