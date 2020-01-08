Ranadeep Dasgupta joins Publicis India as ECD, North

Welcoming Rono to the Publicis family, Ajay Gahlaut, MD & Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Worldwide, India said: “Our creative team gets a leg-up in New Delhi with the coming in of Rono. He has a unique way of bringing brand ideas to life and I am delighted to have him steer a talented bunch of creatives under him. Together with Vikash & Tito, we look forward to seeing some outstanding and transformational pieces of work coming out of our New Delhi office.”