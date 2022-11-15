Rapido appoints Pawandip Singh as Vice President, Marketing

Welcoming Pawandip to Rapido, Pavan Guntupalli, co-founder, Rapido said, “Rapido’s journey has been successful and we have achieved growth at a steady yet fast pace. We are delighted to welcome Pawandip with his experience and expertise in new age marketing, technology and social fluency that will enable Rapido’s marketing verticals to accomplish newer heights and fuel impressive revenue growth. As our company moves into the next phase of its transformational journey, Pawandip’s exceptional track record of marketing and branding expertise will be critical to executing the Rapido mission. We welcome him to the leadership team and look forward to working with him to deliver increasing value to our riders and partners.”