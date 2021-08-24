RapiPay appoints Nipun Jain as Chief Executive Officer

“RapiPay intends to be one step ahead in the growing fintech space and is set to take the lead by getting into newer businesses to fulfill country’s ever-growing demand for banking, financial and payment services. Nipun Jain’s appointment as CEO is a crucial step on that path and I wish him continued success in his new role and look forward to greater achievements” said S.K. Narvar, Promoter, RapiPay Fintech Pvt. Ltd.