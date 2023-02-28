RED.Health appoints Shilesh Mishra as AVP- Marketing and Brand Management

Speaking on the announcement Prabhdeep Singh, founder & CEO, RED.Health, said, ”At RED.Health, we are on a mission to drive an effective and immediate change that revolutionises the overall emergency response infrastructure in India. As we make the transition from StanPlus to RED.Health, we realise the critical need to have a seasoned expert on board who helps us further propagate our mission and lead our Marketing and Brand communication efforts. This is an exciting time for RED.Health, and we are delighted to have Shilesh join our team as we work towards this transformative vision. His unwavering passion for advancing social impact, will help us drive meaningful change and advance the compelling work underway to further diversify our capabilities, and add value for our people and shareholders alike.”