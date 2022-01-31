Rediffusion hires Dhanwinder Singh as Client Servicing Head in Mumbai

As Vice President, Mumbai, Dhanwinder will lead one of the two business groups at the agency’s Mumbai office.
Rediffusion today announced that Dhanwinder Singh has joined its Mumbai office as client servicing head. As vice president, Mumbai, Dhanwinder will lead one of the two business groups at the agency’s Mumbai office.
Dhanwinder was last with Dentsu-Aegis in Mumbai. He has worked earlier at Lowe Lintas, JWT, McCann and Mudra.
“Dhanwinder is a very safe pair of hands. Very dependable and mature in his handling of client businesses. He comes with a lot of valuable cross-category experience, and exposure to diverse domains. At Rediffusion, we look forward to him building, and leading, a talented team of young professionals at our Mumbai office,” said Kalyani Srivastava, EVP & Head of Rediffusion Mumbai.
Dhanwinder Singh has a total of 18 years of experience in the advertising & communication business. He has managed several blue-chip clients, and has led strategic businesses across many start-ups in recent years. He was also instrumental in winning numerous national & international awards on his clients’ campaigns which included brands like Idea Cellular, Ford Motors, General Motors, Star Sports, Reliance Mutual Funds, FedEx, Radio Mirchi, Diageo, Onida and more. His continuing interest in academics has led him join as a visiting faculty at IBS, Mumbai, and at WeSchool.
“I am enjoying being at Rediffusion. There is a certain entrepreneurial freedom at Rediffusion which I tremendously enjoy. I have always admired Rediffusion for its strategic strength and creative excellence. Having just joined the agency, I am already experiencing the huge energy that permeates the Mumbai office. I am looking forward to a rich and enjoyable innings here”, adds Dhanwinder Singh.