Rediffusion hires Dhanwinder Singh as Client Servicing Head in Mumbai

Dhanwinder Singh has a total of 18 years of experience in the advertising & communication business. He has managed several blue-chip clients, and has led strategic businesses across many start-ups in recent years. He was also instrumental in winning numerous national & international awards on his clients’ campaigns which included brands like Idea Cellular, Ford Motors, General Motors, Star Sports, Reliance Mutual Funds, FedEx, Radio Mirchi, Diageo, Onida and more. His continuing interest in academics has led him join as a visiting faculty at IBS, Mumbai, and at WeSchool.