Rediffusion hires Sreeparna Gupta as Branch Head Kolkata

She has many firsts to her career where her role has been integral to building new brands. These include the launch of STAR Jalsa and the channel’s top shows; launch of EiSamay, Times of India Group’s first Bengali newspaper, where her fresh perspectives in marketing contributed to the growth of the brand from ground zero to becoming a popular choice in the region – in a one of its kind initiative, Sreeparna conceptualized an engagement idea where the newspaper carried a mast head designed by children, as part of Holi campaign that became an instant hit with the readers; her quest for new experiences saw her spearhead the launch of Emami Frank Ross App, the 100-year-old pharmaceutical brand’s first EComm venture where she worked as the marketing lead on the business.