Rediffusion hires Tathagat Jena as Delhi Branch Chief

Interestingly, Dr. Sandeep Goyal, the new managing director of Rediffusion was Branch Manager of its Delhi office from 1994 to 1997, and it was from there that he helped launch the Airtel brand in 1995.

Last week Rediffusion announced that Vivek Bahl has also joined its Delhi office as its Digital Lead. “Delhi is a big priority for us going forward,” emphasised Chatterjee.