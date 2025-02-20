Reetesh Gade joins TBZ - The Original as its head of marketing and advertising

Jewellery giant TBZ – The Original has appointed Reetesh Gade as its head of marketing and advertising.

Advertisment

“With an impressive 20+ years of experience in digital and offline strategy, brand positioning, communication strategy, and employee branding, Reetesh brings a wealth of expertise that will strengthen our marketing initiatives,” wrote TBZ on LinkedIn announcing his appointment.

Gade makes the move from Chennai-based Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers (VBJ) where he was its head of marketing. In his career, he has worked at organisations such as Absolute Barbecues India, Nature's Basket (RPSG Group), Big Bazaar/FBB (Future Group), 92.7 BIG FM, Inox Leisure, and Sony Pictures.