RepIndia appoints Shaunik Sachdev as Associate Vice President – Client Strategy

In his new role, Shaunik Sachdev will anchor the company’s efforts to deliver disruptive digital solutions to existing and prospective clientele.
RepIndia, a leading digital advertising agency with a presence in Delhi and Mumbai, has announced the appointment of Shaunik Sachdev as Associate Vice President – Client Strategy.
Shaunak brings with him over 10 years of versatile industry experience, having spearheaded brand and business development in his previous role as a Sr. Manager, Growth Marketing & Partnerships at WeWork India. He was also associated with Dentsu Webchutney in the past, and has an MSc in International Marketing from the University of Strathclyde, Scotland.
Talking about his exciting new role, Shaunik said, "I am looking forward to working with the dynamic leadership at RepIndia. With my varied experience in banking, real estate and start-ups, I hope to bring a unique strategic approach to the way of working with brands to accelerate their business. RepIndia is ready to unlock it’s next phase of growth and it’s an exciting time to be part of the team."
Ayesha Chenoy, founder, RepIndia, added: “I first met Shaunik during his stint at WeWork, and given the force he is, I believe he is going to be a decisive force behind RepIndia version 2.0 and we cannot wait to move mountains together.”
Shaunak will work in close quarters with some of the brightest minds in advertising opening an exciting new chapter in the agency’s story.