RESET TECH appoints industry veteran Shirin Johari as Creative Head

Shirin is no stranger to awards. She has won multiple prestigious accolades including, The Cannes Lions International Award, The One Show, London International Award, Asia Pacific, Spikes Asia, The Work, and Young Guns International. She was named The Young Achiever’s Creative Person of the Year, 2008. She has also been featured as one of Impact magazine's ‘Top 30-Under 30’ media personalities of advertising and marketing in India. Her work has also been featured in the Triennale Design Museum in Milan. Apart from these, she has also been on two International Advertising and Design Juries – the ADC 95th Annual Award Jury, 2016 and the Young Guns Annual Awards, 2017. From 2015-2019 she has been a founder of an award winning, VC funded start-up, Clap Global - Travellers in Classrooms.