Reshma Rohida promoted as Manager – Social Media and Creatives by iVIPANAN

Bhautik Sheth, founder of iVIPANAN said, "Reshma joined iVIPANAN in 2018 after she completed our digital marketing course. She had a keen interest in creative designing and video making. With good knowledge of digital marketing, she set herself well in her role and excelled too. We wanted her to take more responsibilities in our social media department. Her current designation will help us leverage more out from her. She will continue leading as our creative department too".