Rimona Ganapathy joins Red Bangle as senior VP - creative services

Red Bangle, a technology-enabled brand content production agency, has brought onboard Rimona Ganapathy as senior vice president - creative services. Rimona's experience from her advertising career spans over two decades. Rimona also co-founded Amazing Greys ,D2C beauty and personal care brand.
Her journey in advertising and content includes her stint as executive creative director at MullenLowe Lintas and Temple Advertising. Acoording to the release, Rimona has played a pivotal role in leading creative communications for brands including Swiggy, Britannia, Tanishq, Fastrack, Indigo Nation, and Jealous 21. She has earned accolades for her campaigns at the Cannes, Abbys, Star Re.Imagine and Effie Awards.
“We are thrilled to welcome Rimona Ganapathy to Red Bangle, and to have her join as senior vice president - creative services India. We are confident that Rimona’s leadership will help build our India story as well as power brand growth for our clients,” said Lakshmi Rebecca, co-founder, Red Bangle.
Talking about her new role and responsibilities, Rimona Ganapathy says, “I’ve been following Red Bangle’s impressive journey for a while now and it’s fantastic to finally be part of it. It’s hugely exciting how forward-thinking the agency is and how its problem-solving approach has offered clients solutions they didn’t know they needed. I’m also super kicked about the culture here. So spirited and warm. Looking forward to ‘thinking big’ with this spunky team to build brands, create clutter-breaking content, and put out impactful storytelling.”
Red Bangle has undergone other appointments such as Vivek Chandra Shenoy as VP of strategy and marketing, and Ankur Bora as SVP of business development & client Servicing. The company, originally a technology-enabled video production agency, has relaunched itself as a brand content production agency in India.