Rimona Ganapathy joins Red Bangle as senior VP - creative services

Talking about her new role and responsibilities, Rimona Ganapathy says, “I’ve been following Red Bangle’s impressive journey for a while now and it’s fantastic to finally be part of it. It’s hugely exciting how forward-thinking the agency is and how its problem-solving approach has offered clients solutions they didn’t know they needed. I’m also super kicked about the culture here. So spirited and warm. Looking forward to ‘thinking big’ with this spunky team to build brands, create clutter-breaking content, and put out impactful storytelling.”