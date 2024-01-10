Sachin Paliwal moves on from Zee Media

During his tenure at Zee Media, Paliwal was responsible for executing campaigns such as rebranding of Zee News and the relaunch of the DNA show. Prior to joining Zee Media, Paliwal held key positions in different media organisations, including TV Today Group (Aaj Tak). As a founding member of BARC India, he played a crucial role in shaping the future of television measurement in the country. Additionally, his experience extends to Star CJ Times Group and NDTV.