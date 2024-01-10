Sachin Paliwal moves on from Zee Media

Paliwal was responsible for overseeing initiatives like the rebranding of Zee News and the relaunch of the DNA show.
Zee Media Corporation has announced the departure of Sachin Paliwal, a media professional with over 15 years of experience. Paliwal has been an integral part of the organisation, contributing significantly to the growth and success of various channels, including Zee News, Zee Bharat, Zee UPUK, Zee Rajasthan, Zee Kannada News, and Zee 24 Taas.
During his tenure at Zee Media, Paliwal was responsible for executing campaigns such as rebranding of Zee News and the relaunch of the DNA show. Prior to joining Zee Media, Paliwal held key positions in different media organisations, including TV Today Group (Aaj Tak). As a founding member of BARC India, he played a crucial role in shaping the future of television measurement in the country. Additionally, his experience extends to Star CJ Times Group and NDTV.