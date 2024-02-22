Sahil Lakshmanan joins CarePal Money as chief business officer

“We are thrilled to welcome Sahil Lakshmanan to CarePal Money as the chief business officer," said Piyush Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarePal Group. “India has a major healthcare financing problem due to high out-of-pocket expenses resulting in a $72bn annual gap. Due to high OOPE, people are forced to take secured or unsecured loans at exorbitantly high-interest rates. Sahil’s impressive track record and strategic mindset will help us in providing innovative lending and credit solutions to our customers."