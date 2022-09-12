Sanjay Khanna appointed as CEO of American Express Banking Corp., India

Detailing his appointment, Sanjay Khanna, said, “India is undoubtedly one of the fastest growing economies of the world, characterized by its ever-expanding consumer base, evolving lifestyle and spending needs. As a premium payment solution brand, American Express has a definitive competitive edge in providing high-quality service. My role will be to further enhance the quality and service culture through premium products, service, and solutions to meet the ever-growing needs of the affluent population in India. I am extremely happy to take on this new role with American Express - one of the world’s most trusted and respected service brand.”