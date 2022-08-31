SanKash appoints Rijuta Richi as Head of Marketing and Customer experience

Rijuta will be heading marketing initiatives and drive customer experiences for the fast growing startup.
SanKash - the new age SAAS platform that aggregates BNPL providers for online and offline travel operators in India, continues to strengthen its leadership with the appointment of Rijuta Richi as Head of Marketing and Consumer Experience.
In a career expanding 12 years, Rijuta has worked with the leading organizations like Publicis, WPP Consulting and Google overseeing some of their biggest clients (such as Nissan Motors, Nestle SriLanka, WeWork, HUL, P&G, Mondelez among others). Her stint at the agency side helped her to develop a deeper skillset in Digital Marketing & Tech space. Her core expertise lies in Digital & Customer Experience Transformation that developed over a period of time while working closely with Nissan India Motors.
Commenting on her appointment, Rijuta said, “Organizations have moved away from organizational silos to a holistic customer centric view. Organizations really got to know their customers, from their day to day friction points and what can push them to be our customers. That’s where Customer Experience & Marketing plays a big role. We need to understand our customers better.”
Sharing his views on Rijuta’s appointment, Akash Dahiya, co-founder, SanKash said, “As an innovative tech enabled solution provider, SanKash is focused on improving the lives of each customer to make traveling easy on pockets. Technology has changed consumer behavior over the years and Rijuta’s expertise will be key for us to tap into customers with quality consumer experiences and offerings. We are excited to on-board Rijuta in our mission to make travel one of the most affordable and accessible commodities of everyone’s life.”
India’s only travel fintech startup – SanKash, allows its merchants to offer Travel-Now-Pay-Later services to its customers, has seen a surge in its partnerships with more and more travel merchants registering with them to provide flexible payment options to their customers. SanKash’s AI powered engine does all the heavy lifting for customers, with basic information and travel data of the customer the engine assigns the financial provider to a customer for highest approval at cheapest rates. Travelers can easily apply for affordable installments for their next flight, cruise, hotel stay or a complete travel package by undergoing a single credit assessment journey & get the best BNPL personalized offers.