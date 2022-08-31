SanKash appoints Rijuta Richi as Head of Marketing and Customer experience

India’s only travel fintech startup – SanKash, allows its merchants to offer Travel-Now-Pay-Later services to its customers, has seen a surge in its partnerships with more and more travel merchants registering with them to provide flexible payment options to their customers. SanKash’s AI powered engine does all the heavy lifting for customers, with basic information and travel data of the customer the engine assigns the financial provider to a customer for highest approval at cheapest rates. Travelers can easily apply for affordable installments for their next flight, cruise, hotel stay or a complete travel package by undergoing a single credit assessment journey & get the best BNPL personalized offers.