Sanket Kulkarni joins Ormax Media as Head Of Business Development

Ormax Media has announced that Sanket Kulkarni will be the new head of business development. Kulkarni will be responsible for the company's business development and account servicing initiatives for the Indian film industry. He will work closely with leading film studios, production houses and marketing agencies in the areas of content, marketing, and business strategy.
Kulkarni joins Ormax Media's experienced leadership team, which is headed by founder-CEO Shailesh Kapoor. Keerat Grewal heads Business Development for Streaming, TV & Brands domains, Amit Bhatia heads Audience Tracking, Mitesh Thakkar heads Content & Campaign Testing, and Khushroo Dumasia heads Operations & Technology.
Kulkarni started his career at Ormax Media in 2014 as part of the Film Insights team. After spending four years in the organisation, he moved on to ZEE5, followed by Sony LIV, where he specialized in content strategy and viewership maximization, respectively. Kulkarni has a strong understanding of the Indian entertainment industry landscape and will lead Ormax Media's efforts to collaborate with the Indian film industry in the current challenging phase the industry is facing.
Speaking about Kulkarni’s appointment, Shailesh Kapoor, founder-CEO, Ormax Media, said: “We are excited to have Sanket on board as a part of our leadership team. His varied experience across the Indian media industry, combined with his passion for cinema, will help us further strengthen our relationships in the Indian film industry”.
Speaking about his new role, Sanket Kulkarni, said: “Post the pandemic, the theatrical business in India has been in a constant state of flux, which has resulted in recalibration across the value chain. The evolving nature of the film business in India makes audience insights and analytics more relevant than ever before. Given its repository of data and audience understanding, Ormax Media is poised to play a crucial role in the growth of the Indian film business over the next decade. I am looking forward to collaborating with the best minds in the industry, in their pursuit to take more informed and audience-centric business decisions”.