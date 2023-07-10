Scarecrow M&C Saatchi appoints Samera Khan as Chief Transformation Officer

She has worked with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney as EVP-Strategy & B2B Business Head.
Samera Khan will spearheading the agency's creative strategy and planning initiatives as she joins us as an Innovation Consultant. Her deep understanding of the advertising industry and extensive international experience bring invaluable expertise to the table.
Samera, an erstwhile creative native with a multiverse experience in mainline, digital, and planning, boasts an impressive track record of over 17 years. During this time, she has worked in countries like UAE, Kuwait, Australia, and India, with agencies such as Ogilvy, DraftFCB, Havas, and Dentsu Webchutney as EVP-Strategy & B2B Business Head. Somewhere midway within her journey, she transitioned from mainline advertising to digital advertising, moving from creative to strategy. While doing this, she worked for brands like Red Bull, Flipkart, Vodafone, Airtel, Shoppers Stop, Baxter, Teach for India, and many Unilever brands.
Aligned with Scarecrow’s vision of nurturing the next generation of creative professionals, Samera has also been an adjunct professor at Xavier's College and Miami Ad School in Mumbai. Currently, she imparts her knowledge in interactive conceptualisation, digital marketing, UX/UI, consumer behavior, and creative strategy at MICA, Ahmedabad.
Adept at breaking the glass ceiling, Samera stated, "I am delighted to spearhead Scarecrow’s mission of expansion. The agency's innate understanding of human insights, culture, and technology serves as the perfect bedrock for the next step of innovation-led growth. The pre-existing organic juxtaposition of creative and strategy will help the company leapfrog into charted and uncharted horizons."
Manish Bhatt, founder Director of Scarecrow M&C Saatchi, stated, "As Scarecrow seeks out new frontiers, we are always eager to onboard individuals who contribute to our eclectic mix. Samera Khan's glocal and cross-functional experience make her a valuable asset to our team. We consider her a crucial resource for cross-media strategy, branding, new business development, and exploring new avenues for Scarecrow M&C Saatchi. We wish her all the best."