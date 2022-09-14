Schbang announces senior elevations

Bonsy Mehta joined Schbang in 2020 as the Head of Content. She has helped the content marketing business grow over 2X within one year under the leadership of Sohil Karia, Co-founder, Schbang. Having worked for key brands like the Aditya Birla Group, Asian Paints, Bblunt, Godrej Professionals, and Tata Communications, she will also be leading Schbang Theta - the company’s branding vertical. As part of her new mandate, Mehta will be in charge of business development for the division and team growth. The branding & consumer centricity division has worked on brands like Dr. Vaidya’s, Imagine Meats, Dhampur Sugar and Giving Pi.