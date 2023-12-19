Schbang appoints Jitto George as Executive Vice President - Media Solutions

In his new role, Jitto will be responsible for orchestrating strategy, overseeing media operations, and driving the growth of the team.
Schbang, a creative, media and technology transformation company has announced the appointment of Jitto George as the executive vice president for Media Solutions. In his new role, Jitto George will spearhead the media team, steering the planning, development, implementation, and monitoring of the media strategy across our diverse business portfolio as the company embarks on the next phase of growth.
In his new role, Jitto envisions a substantial surge in the scale of media operations, targeting a remarkable fourfold increase within the upcoming fiscal year. This projection underscores his strategic foresight and confidence in steering the media team toward ambitious yet achievable goals that are at par with the scale of the creative business at Schbang.
Furthermore, he is placing a strong emphasis on team expansion. He has set a clear objective of doubling the current team size, with the aim of fostering a robust and dynamic work environment within the media team at Schbang.
Commenting on the appointment, Harshil Karia, MD and founder, Schbang said, "We are excited to have Jitto George in our team of accomplished and dedicated leaders as we expand our business into new areas and increase our footprint. We are confident that his unparalleled acumen, steadfast commitment to delivering results, and ability to foster creativity will drive the company's endeavours, reinforcing our brand strength in today's dynamic and ever-evolving marketing landscape.”
Jitto brings over 13 years of experience in integrated marketing, creative communication, production, and PR, establishing himself as one of the industry's foremost entrepreneurial leaders. Renowned for transforming Gozoop and building Social Panga's Mumbai presence, Jitto has played a pivotal role in the growth of brands such as Zepto, Dell, National Geographic, Vistara, Asian Paints, Cipla, and KKR.