Senior Banker Samir Bhandari joins hBits as Chief Financial Officer

Commenting on his joining, Shiv Parekh, founder, hBits, said, “We welcome Samir on board and hope that we will be able to strengthen our positioning in fractional ownership, with more market outreach. Fractional ownership has been growing exponentially in India, and investors are attracted to the opportunities offered for investment in Grade A properties to build a regular income. 70% of our customer base is from MNCs, who understand the opportunities offered by CRE. We are serving more than 30,000 investors on our platform and hope to double the same by the end of this year.”