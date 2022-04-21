“Serene” announces leadership appointments

As Director & CEO, Sreejith is responsible for the leadership, team management, and strategic vision of the employees. With over 30 years of corporate experience, Sreejith brings a wealth of expertise to this role. Sreejith has served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past years beginning with Eureka Forbes building the Aquaguard water purifier & Indoor Air purifier business and launching and successfully building the Rent a Guard – Renting water purifier concept. Prior to joining Serene, he was the National Sales Head for BRITA India Water Solutions Pvt Limited -a founder member of a German MNC in India. His capabilities include strong financial orientation and helping set up numerous benchmarking performances nationally. Sreejith is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to build enduring consumer brands while leveraging operational scale across a dispersed footprint. He is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams.