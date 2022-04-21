“Serene” announces leadership appointments

Sreejith MK named as Director & CEO and SRM Reddy named as Director Sales and Marketing for the Company.
Mumbai-based Serene, promoters of human wellness brand - udazH, the country’s first-ever portable, personal molecular hydrogen inhaler, today announced the appointment of Sreejith MK as director & CEO and SRM Reddy as director of sales & marketing. Together they will be responsible for driving the company’s continued growth across the country.
Molecular hydrogen is currently the buzzword in the booming wellness industry and with personal wellness increasingly turning out to be a focus area among the health-conscious population, the potential of molecular hydrogen as a preventive wellness tool is too big to ignore. Scientific studies indicate that inhaling hydrogen has many health benefits like Neutralize free radicals, Strengthen Brain Activity, Enhancement of Skin Health, Improve Asthma Conditions, Restore Energy Levels, etc.
Commenting on the appointments, Babu Sudhakar, chairman and managing director, Serene Envirotech Solutions said, “We are thrilled to welcome Sreejith and SRM Reddy on board. Both have a commendable track record coupled with extensive leadership capabilities and together will enable strengthening the breadth of leadership within our organization. Their joining marks a concrete step forward in our strategic planning of establishing and expanding our business.”
As Director & CEO, Sreejith is responsible for the leadership, team management, and strategic vision of the employees. With over 30 years of corporate experience, Sreejith brings a wealth of expertise to this role. Sreejith has served in a number of senior leadership capacities over the past years beginning with Eureka Forbes building the Aquaguard water purifier & Indoor Air purifier business and launching and successfully building the Rent a Guard – Renting water purifier concept. Prior to joining Serene, he was the National Sales Head for BRITA India Water Solutions Pvt Limited -a founder member of a German MNC in India. His capabilities include strong financial orientation and helping set up numerous benchmarking performances nationally. Sreejith is an experienced strategist with a deep understanding of how to build enduring consumer brands while leveraging operational scale across a dispersed footprint. He is a strong leader with a proven track record of developing diverse and high-performing teams.
SRM Reddy has over three decades of experience in the water and air purifier business starting with Eureka Forbes and later at M/s Shiva Shakti Biotechnologies spanning Customer Service, Sales & Marketing, Knowledge Management and thereby brings strong capabilities to the management of our distribution channels through innovation, renovation, and in-market activation. Having been a proven leader SRM Reddy brings in deep expertise in consumer insights and analytics to his new role.