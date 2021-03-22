Shalini Sinha appointed as CEO, Consumer Intelligence & Director of Strategy at Creativeland Asia

Speaking on her appointment, Shalini Sinha said, "I am pleased to join the leadership team of Creativeland Asia, one of the most well respected Creative agencies in India, as it looks to expand its footprint with an entry into the Consumer Insights business. I believe that taking a closer and sharper look at consumer truths has never been more important and that it will set the path for sharper brand strategies. Along with my respected colleagues at Creativeland Asia we aim to create holistic consumer and brand insights"