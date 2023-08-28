Shell India appoints Mansi Madan Tripathy as the new Country Chair

As country chair of Shell India, Mansi will oversee Shell Group of companies in India, in addition to her role as Vice President, Shell Lubricants for Asia Pacific. Mansi will relocate from Singapore to New Delhi, her home city, to take up the role. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Technology from the National Institute of Technology Kurukshetra and has a MBA in Marketing from S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research.