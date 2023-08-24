Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Manisha Dey as Head of Devotional & Music Division

Arpit Mankar, the head of the Non-Bollywood Category at Shemaroo Entertainment, stated that they were happy to have Manisha Dey joining them as the Head of the Devotional & Music Category. He went on to say that her experience and achievements in the music and entertainment industry, especially in the devotional genre, would be a great asset to Shemaroo and that they were looking forward to the fresh insights and perspectives she would bring to their content portfolio.