Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Manisha Dey as Head of Devotional & Music Division

Previously, she was leading content and partnerships at Gaana.
Shemaroo Entertainment, a leading media and entertainment conglomerate in India, has appointed Manisha Dey as the head of the devotional & music category. This strategic decision demonstrates Shemaroo's dedication to expanding its content repertoire and delivering engaging experiences to its audience within the ever-changing entertainment landscape.
Manisha Dey has over 25 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry and brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She is a distinguished alumna of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, and LBSIM, New Delhi. Her career milestones include leading content and partnerships at Gaana. Throughpath breaking partnerships, she spearheaded Gaana's content strategy and played a significant role in maintaining its leadership by launching market-defining, industry-first and exclusive Music & Entertainment flagship properties-which included highly successful independent original music series ‘Gaana Originals’ and ‘Gaana Film Exclusives.’ Prior to Gaana, Manisha Dey has led content portfolios at leading music labels including Saregama-HMV, Tips Music & Films, Music-Today, Milestone-EMI etc. and served as National Content Head-VAS role at IDEA cellular.
Arpit Mankar, the head of the Non-Bollywood Category at Shemaroo Entertainment, stated that they were happy to have Manisha Dey joining them as the Head of the Devotional & Music Category. He went on to say that her experience and achievements in the music and entertainment industry, especially in the devotional genre, would be a great asset to Shemaroo and that they were looking forward to the fresh insights and perspectives she would bring to their content portfolio.
I am really excited about my new role at Shemaroo Entertainment, said Manisha Dey. I am passionate about multiple music genres, and I am committed to creating content that our audience will love. Shemaroo has a great reputation as a content powerhouse, so I have the opportunity to explore innovative ways to deliver devotional, non-film, and diverse musical experiences to millions of people.