Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Amit Haria as CFO

Amit Haria, chief financial officer (CFO), Shemaroo Entertainment added, “I am excited to take up the new role and steer the company’s growth aligned with its overall ambitions. I am truly inspired by the organisation’s work ethics, its culture of innovation, and the core values upon which its foundations rest. This is an exciting time for the media and entertainment industry and I am thrilled to be a part of this new exhilarating journey.”