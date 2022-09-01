Shemaroo Entertainment elevates Subhash Somani as the Business Head of the Hindi GEC cluster

“Subhash has been a critical team player and has played a vital role in expanding and strengthening our content offering & increasing the viewer base of Shemaroo TV. With this promotion, Subhash will now take over more responsibilities and help us achieve the growth plans for our Hindi GEC cluster. He is an extremely enthusiastic person who loves to take up new challenges head-on. We wish him all the best and I am confident that Subhash’s dynamism and determination will help us scale newer heights.” concluded Sandeep Gupta, COO, broadcast business, Shemaroo Entertainment.