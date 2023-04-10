Shemaroo Entertainment onboards Hitesh Shetty as Revenue Head for Broadcast

In his new role at Shemaroo Entertainment, Hitesh will be accountable for creating plans to increase revenue from current and upcoming Linear Satellite and Connected TV channels. Additionally, he will have a significant role in creating fresh sources of revenue for the company's digital businesses. Arghya Chakravarty, COO of Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "We are glad to have Hitesh join us as the new Revenue Head for Broadcast. Hitesh's expertise and proven track record of driving revenue growth and developing successful teams will be a valuable asset in propelling Shemaroo’s growth. I wish him all the very best in taking the Broadcast business to unprecedented levels of success."