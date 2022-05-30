ShipBob hires Mahadev Malyala as Vice President of Engineering

In his last role at Zeta, he served as the Senior Director of Engineering where he led the center and built the team from scratch.
ShipBob continues their strategic expansion in India and has announced the appointment of Mahadev Malyala who joins as vice president, engineering in India.
Mahadev brings over 25 years of experience to the role with companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Gap and Zeta Suite. In his last role at Zeta, he served as the Senior Director of Engineering where he led the center and built the team from scratch. He has worked within diverse domains including ecommerce, retail, supply chain and fintech, which will help in ShipBob’s continued focus on innovation in the global supply chain and logistics technology sector.
Commenting on getting on board, Mahadev Malyala, Vice President of Engineering, ShipBob says “I strongly believe in the India growth strategy set out by our global team. I am delighted to be joining a team of people who are zealous about using technology to provide a world-class fulfilment experience for our global ecommerce companies. The teams play a critical role in fostering world-class innovation by introducing services internationally and we are all amped up to grow our team in the country.”
Shipbob recently launched their Technology Innovation Hub in India that is centered around building the most innovative products with the help of finest talent based out of India in engineering, product management, platforms, data science, customer success and analytics. ShipBob will continue to bring its remote-first philosophy to the market in India, as the company believes that flexibility enables all people to perform their best both at work and at home.