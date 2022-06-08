Shoppers Stop appoints Sandeep Jabbal as Customer Care Associate and Chief Digital Transformation and Information Officer

Speaking on the appointment, Venu Nair, managing director, and chief executive officer said, “Digitalization is reinventing businesses and capturing unique competitive advantages. Today, digital transformation is not an option; it is necessary to escape the comfort zone, reinvent and compete in this world overrun by technological advances. We need to offer best in class experience for our customers and stakeholders. Technology plays a critical role in driving business and building brand authority. With digital strategy as our core focus and its importance for our organization, we are confident that Sandeep Jabbal is the right fit in helping us achieve this transformation.”