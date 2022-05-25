Sidharth Rao quits dentsuMB as Group CEO

He became the Group CEO in June 2021
Sidharth Rao, dentsuMB Group India’s CEO has decided to move on, his last working month is December 2022.
Heeru Dingra, CEO, Isobar India group will take over this responsibility, supported by business leaders Ajit Devraj, Indrajeet Mookerjee and Harsh Shah.
Sidharth Rao had co-founded Webchutney in 1999 and dentsu acquired it in 2013 paving the way for Rao's decade long journey with the agency-holding network as CEO of his agency.
It was in June 2021 that Rao was appointed as CEO of dentsuMB Group India. Before that in January 2020, he helmed the responsibility of chairman at denstu’s creative agency Happy mcgarrybowen.
Amit Wadhwa, CEO, dentsu Creative India said in a release, “Sid is not just a colleague. He is also a dear friend; our go-to mate. He has played an instrumental role in crafting dentsu’s creative journey for India in partnership with some of our key talents who have now grown into powerful leaders, and that is invaluable. However, when he chose to discuss his new entrepreneurial ambitions with me, I realized how truly he wanted to do this."
"Sid has my wholehearted support on his next move. Meanwhile, what gives me great assurance is the fantastic set of leaders that he has mentored during this growth journey. They are already taking charge and delivering with confidence. Although I would miss catching up with Sid at the office, our banters will continue beyond work. He deserves to choose a fresh path for his next milestone, and I am sure his next venture would be an innovative one. We truly wish him all the luck for this next big leap.”
Sidharth Rao added in the release, “Being acquired by dentsu has, by far, been the most important milestone in Webchutney’s journey. It has been a great, great ride. Together, dentsu India and Webchutney are miles ahead of where we started and there are absolutely no regrets. Post the acquisition, I have been around for a decade now and the credit for my journey here goes to the network’s leadership team. I would like to thank them dearly for making dentsu feel like home."
"Amit is a great leader and a fantastic comrade. He is the one to ensure that we get the best of opportunities. As I move on, I am glad that Dentsu Webchutney is at a point where it is at its best; and what I take with myself is a sense of immense pride of being associated with dentsu. For my journey ahead, I am exploring a few new ideas in the exciting space of the internet. The plan for it should be ready over the next couple of months.”
Rao’s departure is the latest name in the lengthy list of senior leadership including the CEO and agency heads departing from dentsu India, a wave of sorts, that happened in 2021.