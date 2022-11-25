SilverEdge appoints Rijo Mathew as COO and Nivas Salian as CGO

His appointment will be effective from December 01, 2022.
SilverEdge, the lifestyle company in India that is catering 40+ mature age segment in the market, announced that Rijo Mathew, has been named the chief operating officer and Nivas Salian, the chief growth officer, with effect from December 01, 2022.
Rijo Mathew gathered 17+ years of experience from various industries like Cosmetics, Baby care, FMCG, Spices, Home care, Pharmaceutical, Sexual wellness, Food etc. He has expertise in the areas like R&D, Innovation, Sourcing, Regulatory, and Sustainability with the companies like Dr Reddy’s lab, Zydus Cadila, ITC, Biocon, Jayati Spices, Oriflame Sweden and TTK Healthcare.
“We are excited about growing our SilverEdge family with many new growth opportunities ahead of us. Rijo and Nivas will be an integral part of the SilverEdge growth story and they have the ability in bringing us to an enviable position in the industry. With their experience and able leadership, we look forward to achieving newer heights,” said Nagessh Pannaswami, a first-generation entrepreneur and founder, SilverEdge.
“With SilverEdge we will serve an unserved audience. And that by itself is a great starting point. Our products are of the highest standards and are ingredient dense. said Rijo Mathew, chief operating officer, SilverEdge.
Nivas Salian has been a Business Growth Driver and Transformation Leader with over 3 decades of robust experience in delivering multi-fold growth and profitability in Dubai. He has international exposure across markets covering India, China, Bangladesh and GCC. Nivas adds a valuable strength to work across the multicultural environment and deliver robust growth and profits in a highly conducive and competitive market.
“It gives me great joy to be associated with a first-of-its-kind category creation business that SilverEdge has embarked upon. It is the right product intervention at the right time. We are going through exciting times with many new growth opportunities ahead of us.” said Nivas Salian, chief growth officer, SilverEdge.