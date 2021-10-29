Silverpush makes senior level appointments

Silverpush, a leading AI-powered technology solutions company, today announced their plans of raising between 750 – 1000 cr in the intial public offering. The team also announced their new robust leadership team consisting of Rajesh Sawhney - Executive Director and Gaurav Mehta - Chief Financial Officer. Kartik Mehta, the Chief Operating Officer has been elevated to the role of Co-Founder. This announcement is indicative of the company’s focus on strengthening their presence in the Indian market. The strategic adjustment in the team at the helm is perfectly arranged and timed for the company’s aggressive growth path leading to an IPO.