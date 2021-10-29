Silverpush makes senior level appointments

Rajesh Sawhney has been appointed as Executive Director, Kartik Mehta elevated as co-founder - and Gaurav Mehta joins as CFO.
Silverpush, a leading AI-powered technology solutions company, today announced their plans of raising between 750 – 1000 cr in the intial public offering. The team also announced their new robust leadership team consisting of Rajesh Sawhney - Executive Director and Gaurav Mehta - Chief Financial Officer. Kartik Mehta, the Chief Operating Officer has been elevated to the role of Co-Founder. This announcement is indicative of the company’s focus on strengthening their presence in the Indian market. The strategic adjustment in the team at the helm is perfectly arranged and timed for the company’s aggressive growth path leading to an IPO.
Consumers and Governments are becoming more aware that the shift towards a privacy centric world is unavoidable. Silverpush is leading this shift from personalised to contextual advertising. Many leading brands have started planning for the future already. Silverpush is on a mission to be the world's best privacy focused contextual advertising platform.
Rajesh Sawhney, executive director, Silverpush, “I look forward to my official association with Silverpush, as I have closely seen their growth since 2012 when it was incubated at GSF. As an Executive Director at Silverpush, my role will be to provide strategic direction for the company’s future growth, growing through inorganic acquisitions and strategic partnerships and to help Silverpush achieve its vision of becoming the world’s best contextual advertising platform.”
Rajesh Sawhney is the founder of GSF, India’s leading multi-city Tech-Startup Accelerator for the tech startups in India. He was at the cusp of early Internet culture in India when he laid the foundations of Times Internet in 1998, the most valuable Internet company in India in 2004. Rajesh as the founding President of Reliance Entertainment in 2005, oversaw the corporatization of mom and pop Bollywood businesses into a multi-billion dollar industry. Rajesh serves on multiple boards of well-known Tech Companies: Indiamart (India's target B2B marketplace), Ixigo and Zestmoney.
Kartik Mehta joined Silverpush in 2017 as VP, Global Sales and rapidly rose through the ranks due to his skill and impetus. His 20 years of experience as a Digital Advertising and Marketing stalwart include being the Vice President of the Southeast Asia Operations of San Francisco based YouAppi where he was instrumental in building SEA operations. Kartik also made an impact on VServ, where he led Sales and Business Development, facilitated VServ’s strategic initiatives, tripled revenue and solidified key partnerships with companies in Israel, China and South America.
Gaurav Mehta joining as the Company’s CFO brings two rich decades of industry experience to the table, having led with CFO roles earlier with media companies such as Dentsu International and WPP. His vast know-how on Finance in the areas of Media, Hospitality, Travel and Marketing place him in the apt position to plan, direct and scale Silverpush’s financial growth and expansion into new markets.
Hitesh Chawla, Founder & CEO, Silverpush “We have been innovating ways to make advertising relevant without having to infringe customer privacy, which has helped us emerge as the global leader in privacy focused advertising. By further bolstering our leadership team, we will be catapulted into a better position to implement our futuristic vision of online privacy and achieve the next level of growth.
This leadership team will be critical for our upcoming IPO listing. We have decided to list our IPO in India after studying multiple markets. The Indian market has a positive sentiment towards IPOs in the adtech space. Post-IPO we will look into expanding in more markets besides APAC, MEA, and the United States. We will also aim to increase our market share in existing markets and look into acquisitions in the ad-tech space to increase inorganic growth.”
Need a full service agency for your project? Choose among 70 such agencies on afaqs! Marketplace now. Click here.