SKAL International announces new board members for India

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Sanjeev Mehra has joined as president and Venkat Reddy and Krishna Gopalan have joined as vice president.
SKAL International, the premier professional organisation of tourism leaders around the world, has announced the election of its new board members for India. The team will serve for the term 2024 – 2026.
The newly elected board members are as follows:
President: Sanjeev Mehra
Vice President 1: Venkat Reddy
Vice President 2: Krishna Gopalan
Secretary: Rohit Hangal
Treasurer: Monik Dharamshi
Director PR: Shalini Khanna Charles
Director Young SKAL: Raj Gopalan Iyer
Senior Auditor: M Varadaraj Prabhu
Junior Auditor: Dr Sheri Kurian
The newly elected president of SKAL International India, Sanjeev Mehra, expressed enthusiasm about the new team, stating, “I am honoured to lead such a distinguished group of professionals. This election marks a new chapter for SKAL International India. I am excited to work alongside my fellow board members to support our members, expand our network, and advocate for the interests of the tourism community.”
AGM was held at GRT Grand Hotel. NSN Mohan, director, Skal International administered the oath to the newly elected board followed by the Skal Toast.
SKAL International India has 1200 members across 17 chapters and remains dedicated unite all branches of the travel and tourism industry.