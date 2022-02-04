Sleepyhead appoints Arha Padman as Head of Brand Marketing

Throughout her career, Arha has established herself as an expert brand marketer with more than 12years of experience. Before joining Sleepyhead she worked with Duroflex where she was instrumental in growing the brand 4x to debut in the 1000 Cr club through innovative marketing campaigns, winning partnerships, national retail expansion, and driving digital transformation. She also worked with Group M, a WPP network company where it was leading business strategy for brands like Tanishq, Titan, Fastrack and Sonata and won multiple metals for her work.