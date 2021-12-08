Snapdeal appoints Priyaranjan Kumar as Vice President and Business Head

Priyaranjan has also had successful stints building brand experiences and retail excitement with Nivea India and Mars Chocolates.
Snadpeal, India’s leading value e-commerce platform, today announced the appointment of Priyaranjan Kumar as vice president and business head. An experienced leader in the retail industry, he will lead various growth and expansion initiatives of the company.
We got this information from Snapdeal in a press release today (08-12-2021), but as per Priyaranjan's Linkedin profile, he joined Snapdeal in September 2021.
Prior to joining Snapdeal, Priyaranjan was the chief operating officer (COO) of Iconic Fashion, where he led the charge to build a complete Omni channel sales structure and inventory management for efficient and accurate delivery of marketplace & website orders. His work also included curating brands & assortments to meet customer expectations and creating the right customer experience.
Priyaranjan has over 15 years of rich experience in general management, sales, and distribution in retail & FMCG sectors. He has led large teams in Start-Ups, Mid-Size & Large Organizations. During this time, he has developed and led retail stores, building brand partnerships, and sales operations.
Before Iconic Fashion, Priyaranjan was vice president sales & retail operations and part of the leadership team at Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (formerly known as Pantaloons). At Aditya Birla Fashion, he was instrumental in scaling up the store network and providing strategic direction to 100+ Large Format Pantaloons Stores & teams. He also led strategic development for Men’s, Women’s, Kids & Non Apparel categories encompassing key decisions including range, product mix & price point decisons.
Speaking on his appointment “Value is an integral part of India’s retail culture. Snapdeal has developed a unique set of competencies to serve value-conscious customers across Bharat - our power brands, a predictable price-quality proposition, multi-lingual interfaces are all designed to serve this need. Consumer expectations from physical, digital and hybrid business models reflect their preferences to be served in a flexible and engaging manner. I am excited about learning how expectations of buyers will move the needle of "what's next" in the way we shop today, and build strategies to adapt to the changing landscape and business models to match their needs.”
Priyaranjan has also had successful stints building brand experiences and retail excitement with Nivea India and Mars Chocolates.
This year Snapdeal had announced other senior hires including Girish Koppad as the company’s vice president & head of technology and Saurabh Bansal as chief merchandising officer.