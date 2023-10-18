Soch Apparels appoints Deepak Mahnot as Chief Marketing Officer

As a marketing veteran with over two decades of experience, Deepak has an impressive track record in elevating brands across diverse industries. He has played a pivotal role in bringing various path-breaking campaigns to life, some of which won top honors, including the Cannes and Effie. He is known for leveraging data analytics and insights to drive complex transformative projects and initiatives in all his previous roles in India and Dubai. Before joining Soch, Deepak served as the marketing director for Vision Express India Operations for over 4 years. Throughout his career, he held key leadership positions at notable organizations like Reliance Infocomm, The Mobile Store, VLCC, and Babyshop (Landmark Group, Dubai).