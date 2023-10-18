Soch Apparels appoints Deepak Mahnot as Chief Marketing Officer

Before joining Soch, Deepak served as the marketing director for Vision Express India Operations for over 4 years.
Soch Apparels, the women’s ethnic wear brand has announced the appointment of Deepak Mahnot as its chief marketing officer (CMO). In his new capacity at Soch, Deepak will spearhead the brand marketing, CRM, Visual Merchandising, PR, and Customer Experience initiatives, firmly establishing Soch as a leader in the women’s ethnic wear segment in India.
As a marketing veteran with over two decades of experience, Deepak has an impressive track record in elevating brands across diverse industries. He has played a pivotal role in bringing various path-breaking campaigns to life, some of which won top honors, including the Cannes and Effie. He is known for leveraging data analytics and insights to drive complex transformative projects and initiatives in all his previous roles in India and Dubai. Before joining Soch, Deepak served as the marketing director for Vision Express India Operations for over 4 years. Throughout his career, he held key leadership positions at notable organizations like Reliance Infocomm, The Mobile Store, VLCC, and Babyshop (Landmark Group, Dubai).
"I am excited to be joining Soch at such a crucial period, as the brand gears for the next phase of exponential growth. Soch has built a fantastic legacy and is among the most loved brands, constantly evolving with the women in India today. I look forward to helping Soch take the next step forward." shared Deepak.
Vinay Chatlani, MD and CEO of Soch said, “Deepak is a passionate marketer with diverse industry experience across various industries in retail, as well as a keen understanding of how to activate and drive the business with a strategic lens. We welcome Deepak to the Soch family, he will play a critical role in helping to shape the next chapter of Soch”