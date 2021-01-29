Soch Apparels appoints Salloni Arora as the Vice President Marketing

Vinay Chatlani, M.D and CEO of Soch, said, “As we enter our next phase of growth, Salloni's diverse experience in digital, fast fashion and deep understanding of the needs of today's women will help propel Soch to greater heights. Under her marketing leadership we look forward to having a high-performance marketing engine which sets the bar for customer growth and media innovations. She will lead the task of brand building and to bring alive the true Soch experience at every touchpoint and forge deeper connections with our consumers."

Soch has had retail presence in the country for nearly 16 years and the brand has 133 stores across 48 cities in the country as well as a strong online retail presence.