SoCheers announces leadership elevations

Commenting on these positive changes, Mehul Gupta, co-founder & CEO, SoCheers said, “Whether it's client management or content development, each of these newly elevated individuals bring something unique to the table with their wide-ranging industry experience. Shivani, Tanvi and Aakash have been relentlessly contributing to the growth of the agency with their stellar vision and dedication. As we look forward to expanding our client base, catering to brands across different industries like Finance, FMCG and D2C, and onboarding new talent this year, these elevations will be instrumental in achieving our target of 75% growth in 2022.”